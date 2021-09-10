Auburn is getting hot while other SEC teams are struggling

Auburn’s schedule has worked out in their favor, it seems.

Auburn dominated Akron last week and is expected to build on their performance against the Zips this weekend against Alabama State. All in time to prepare for Penn State in eight days.

Throughout college football, even in the SEC, teams during week one did not look well prepared to play. Texas A&M, Florida, Vanderbilt. LSU, Arkansas, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Tennessee all came out of the gates struggling. Granted, six of those eight teams won their respective matchups, but they did not look good in the process.

Auburn should have reason to believe with another strong showing against Alabama State that they can head up to Happy Valley and perform well against the Nittany Lions.

Justin Ferguson of the Auburn Observer joined the “Locked on Auburn” podcast to give his thoughts on Auburn’s season trajectory if they continue to play sound football.

“I think the way Auburn views themselves right now is ‘we did everything we were supposed to do in week one, let’s do it in week two. And if we keep doing that, once the competition steps up, we’re going to be prepared for it.’ “Externally, you can look at other teams and ask ‘how did these teams struggle?’ Was is becuase the team just wasn’t on the same page? Was it because they were breaking new players in, or new systems in? Or was it simply that they just got beat? “Auburn played one of the worst teams that they could have on Saturday. You have to keep that in mind. But, Auburn was still efficient on both sides of the ball. They played very well at the line of scrimmage. And it’s a different system that they’re still breaking in. You start to feel better about Auburn when UCLA is blowing the doors off of LSU on the line of scrimmage. Penn State played one of the only ranked vs ranked games of the weekend, and there were some things Penn State did not do well in that game.”

