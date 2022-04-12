Auburn in final eight for 2023 wide receiver from Florida

Brody Smoot
On Monday, 2023 wide receiver William Fowles listed his final eight schools on Twitter and the Auburn Tigers were one of the eight schools listed. Other schools included were Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan State, Florida, and South Florida.

In his junior season at Dade Christian, he hauled in 47 catches for 1,100 receiving yards. Along with those jaw-dropping numbers, he also found the end zone 19 times. In the best game of his high school career, he netted seven receptions for 204 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers could certainly use Fowles at the wide receiver position in 2023. Wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard is trying to build a receiving room that is one of the best in the Southeastern Conference. In the 2022 class, Auburn added wide receivers Omari Kelly, Camden Brown and Jay Fair. All three have the ultimate opportunity to earn a starting spot entering the fall. The coaching staff could certainly use open competition to lure in a guy like Fowles.

Film

William Fowles’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

3

75

65

Rivals

4

226

38

33

ESPN

4

243

55

34

On3 Recruiting

3

110

108

247 Composite

4

291

54

38

Vitals

Hometown

Hialeah, Florida

Projected Position

Wide Receiver

Height

6’2

Weight

189

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on February 22, 2022

  • No visits planned

Offers

  • Auburn

  • Florida

  • South Florida

  • Florida State

  • Texas A&M

  • Ole Miss

  • Michigan State

  • Tennessee

Crystal Balls

No crystal balls have been submitted.

On3’s RPM is in favor UCF at 65%, though UCF is not in Fowles’ top eight graphic.

Twitter

