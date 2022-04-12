Auburn in final eight for 2023 wide receiver from Florida
On Monday, 2023 wide receiver William Fowles listed his final eight schools on Twitter and the Auburn Tigers were one of the eight schools listed. Other schools included were Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan State, Florida, and South Florida.
In his junior season at Dade Christian, he hauled in 47 catches for 1,100 receiving yards. Along with those jaw-dropping numbers, he also found the end zone 19 times. In the best game of his high school career, he netted seven receptions for 204 receiving yards and one touchdown.
The Tigers could certainly use Fowles at the wide receiver position in 2023. Wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard is trying to build a receiving room that is one of the best in the Southeastern Conference. In the 2022 class, Auburn added wide receivers Omari Kelly, Camden Brown and Jay Fair. All three have the ultimate opportunity to earn a starting spot entering the fall. The coaching staff could certainly use open competition to lure in a guy like Fowles.
William Fowles’ Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
3
–
75
65
Rivals
4
226
38
33
ESPN
4
243
55
34
On3 Recruiting
3
–
110
108
247 Composite
4
291
54
38
Vitals
Hometown
Hialeah, Florida
Projected Position
Wide Receiver
Height
6’2
Weight
189
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on February 22, 2022
No visits planned
Offers
Auburn
Florida
South Florida
Florida State
Texas A&M
Ole Miss
Michigan State
Tennessee
Crystal Balls
No crystal balls have been submitted.
On3’s RPM is in favor UCF at 65%, though UCF is not in Fowles’ top eight graphic.
