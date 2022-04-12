Auburn in final eight for 2023 wide receiver from Florida

On Monday, 2023 wide receiver William Fowles listed his final eight schools on Twitter and the Auburn Tigers were one of the eight schools listed. Other schools included were Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Florida State, Michigan State, Florida, and South Florida.

In his junior season at Dade Christian, he hauled in 47 catches for 1,100 receiving yards. Along with those jaw-dropping numbers, he also found the end zone 19 times. In the best game of his high school career, he netted seven receptions for 204 receiving yards and one touchdown.

The Tigers could certainly use Fowles at the wide receiver position in 2023. Wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard is trying to build a receiving room that is one of the best in the Southeastern Conference. In the 2022 class, Auburn added wide receivers Omari Kelly, Camden Brown and Jay Fair. All three have the ultimate opportunity to earn a starting spot entering the fall. The coaching staff could certainly use open competition to lure in a guy like Fowles.

William Fowles’ Recruiting Profile

Rating

Stars Overall State Position 247 3 – 75 65 Rivals 4 226 38 33 ESPN 4 243 55 34 On3 Recruiting 3 – 110 108 247 Composite 4 291 54 38

Vitals

Hometown Hialeah, Florida Projected Position Wide Receiver Height 6’2 Weight 189 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on February 22, 2022

No visits planned

Offers

Auburn

Florida

South Florida

Florida State

Texas A&M

Ole Miss

Michigan State

Tennessee

Crystal Balls

No crystal balls have been submitted.

On3’s RPM is in favor UCF at 65%, though UCF is not in Fowles’ top eight graphic.

