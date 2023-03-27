Auburn basketball's Charles Barkley talks relationship with Michael Jordan on '60 Minutes'

After spending three seasons at Auburn basketball, Charles Barkley entered the 1984 NBA Draft and was selected with the No. 5 overall pick. Former North Carolina standout Michael Jordan did the same, going two spots ahead of Barkley.

The two became all-stars and met in the 1993 NBA Finals when Jordan's Chicago Bulls beat Barkley's Phoenix Suns in six games.

Barkley and Jordan had a positive relationship. But that ended when Barkley, an analyst for TNT's "Inside the NBA," criticized Jordan for the way he operated as a team owner. Jordan purchased a portion of the Charlotte Bobcats − now the Hornets − in 2006 and eventually became the majority owner in 2010.

"I said I think that he don't have enough people around him that are going to tell him no," Barkley said in a segment featuring him Sunday on "60 Minutes." "And he get really offended, and we haven't spoken. ... I'm going to do my job. Because I have zero credibility if I criticize other people in the same boat, and not criticize my best friend."

Asked if he's ever had the desire to call Jordan and smooth things over, Barkley implied no.

"I've got an ego, too," he said. "... You can't be great at something and − that doesn't give you the right to be a jerk."

Barkley added: "He's got my number."

