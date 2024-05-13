Auburn basketball schedule: SEC drops conference opponents. Who do Tigers have at home?

AUBURN — Auburn basketball's schedule is coming together, as the Tigers now know their SEC opponents for the 2024-25 season.

Coach Bruce Pearl's team will play home games against Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Tennessee next season. The Tigers will also have road matchups with Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Times, dates and tv information are to be announced.

The 2024-25 season will be the first for Texas and Oklahoma in the SEC. Auburn has played the Longhorns twice before (1911 and 1955), splitting the matchups. The Tigers are 2-1 against the Sooners, including an 86-68 victory that came in 2022.

Auburn basketball's SEC opponents in 2024-25

Alabama

Arkansas

Florida

Georgia

Ole Miss

Mississippi State

Missouri

Oklahoma

Tennessee

at Alabama

at Georgia

at Kentucky

at LSU

at Ole Miss

at South Carolina

at Texas

at Texas A&M

at Vanderbilt

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn basketball schedule 2024-25: See which SEC teams Tigers play