Auburn announces weekend rotation for series vs. Texas A&M

For the first time in three weeks, Auburn head coach Butch Thompson is sticking with the same pitching rotation he did a week ago for the Tigers’ upcoming series against No. 4 Texas A&M.

Conner McBride, Chase Allsup, and Joseph Gonzalez will toe the rubber against the Aggies. The former will open the series for the second straight weekend while Gonzalez closes things out on “get-away day” on Sunday.

McBride (3-1) has been a revelation for Butch Thompson’s Tigers this season, pitching to a 2.38 earned run average to lead all Auburn starters. The junior did everything he could to earn a win last Friday against Arkansas, but the Auburn bats weren’t able to help him out in a 1-0 loss at home.

As for Allsup, the junior will start on Saturday for the second consecutive weekend after starting every series openers prior. The Dothan, AL native put together his best start in a while last time out, shoving six innings of 3-run ball in a 6-5 loss.

Joseph Gonzalez ( rounds things out for a second consecutive weekend after missing out on the weekend rotation three weeks ago due to struggles to begin the season. He’ll look to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

McBride. Allsup, Gonzalez, and the Tigers open up their series against Texas A&M in College Station on Friday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM central.

