Atletico vs Dortmund: Champions League prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h, odds today

Two teams whose European performances have far out-stripped their domestic efforts will meet for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals, with Atletico Madrid hosting Borussia Dortmund in tonight’s first leg.

Dortmund topped a tough group before ousting PSV Eindhoven in the last 16 but their five-game winning run was ended with defeat to Stuttgart on the weekend, leaving them outside the Bundesliga top four.

Atletico, meanwhile, produced a typically gutsy display to knock Inter Milan out on penalties to reach this stage.

But Diego Simeone’s side have lost six of their last 12 in all competitions and relied on a late winner to down Villarreal last time out.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund is scheduled for an 8pm BST kick-off time tonight, Wednesday, April 10, 2024

The Estadio Metropolitano in Madrid will host.

Atletico Madrid beat Inter in the last round (REUTERS)

Where to watch Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2. Coverage starts at 7.30pm.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Discovery+ app or website.

Live blog: Follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog!

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund team news

Mario Hermoso is a major doubt for Atleti with Thomas Lemar ruled out.

Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata should get the nod to start up front, while Simeone’s big call comes between Pablo Barrios and Nahuel Molina as he ponders whether Marcos Llorente will play at right wing-back or central midfield.

Dortmund might be able to welcome Donyell Malen back from a thigh issue. Sebastien Haller will hope to come into an attack which failed to score on the weekend.

Ramy Bensebaini is out with a knee injury.

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund prediction

Both teams have raised their game for the big European nights but a cagey first leg is likely the order of the day.

A 1-1 draw.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Atletico Madrid wins: 2

Draws: 0

Borussia Dortmund wins: 2

Atletico Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund latest odds

Atletico Madrid to win: 3/4

Draw: 13/5

Borussia Dortmund to win: 15/4

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.