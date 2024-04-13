Atlanta United hosts Philadelphia Union; Messi's Inter Miami plays at Arrowhead Stadium

Major League Soccer's lone unbeaten team, the Philadelphia Union, hits the road for a difficult showdown with Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday.

The weekend's opening game takes place at Providence Park, where the Portland Timbers host Los Angeles FC on Saturday (4:45 p.m. ET on FOX and Apple TV). The game features Timbers goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau facing his former team. Crépeau famously broke his leg during LAFC's epic 2022 MLS Cup win over the Philadelphia Union.

Meanwhile, Inter Miami CF must dust itself off after the club's aspirations of becoming a Western Hemisphere "superclub" took a major hit this week. After a spectacular Concacaf Champions Cup flameout against Liga MX powerhouse CF Monterrey, an embarrassed Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will travel to face Sporting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium, normal home to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs. (Though, the precursor to SKC, the Kansas City Wizards played home games at the venerable football stadium from 1996-2007.)

MLS Matchday 9: What are this weekend's MLS games?

Saturday

Sunday

MLS game of the week: Atlanta United vs. Philadelphia Union

Date and time: Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV/streaming info: FOX/MLS Season Pass

If Inter Miami can take any solace from its Concacaf Champions Cup debacle against CF Monterrey, it can look no further than to the team its currently tied with in the Eastern Conference standings. The Philadelphia Union flamed out of the continental tournament in a 6-0 loss to Liga MX's Pachuca. After opening the MLS regular season with two ties before its Concacaf Champions Cup bow-out, the Union have won three of four (with another tie in the mix) to remain the league's lone unbeaten team. Julián Carranza has scored four goals in that span.

Atlanta United has outscored opponents 9-1 at the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is where the Five Stripes will host the Union on Sunday. Atlanta's Giorgos Giakoumakis' five goals is just one behind Golden Boot co-leaders Cristian Arango of Real Salt Lake and Lewis Morgan of the New York Red Bulls. Giakoumakis, however, did not play in last week's 1-1 road draw to New York City FC due to a bone bruise on his knee.

Julián Carranza celebrates after scoring a goal in a 2-1 Philadelphia Union win against Nashville SC at Geodis Park on April 6.

Where can you watch MLS games?

All Major League Soccer games air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Some select games are available for free on Apple TV and viewers only need an Apple ID to watch.

Where can you watch MLS games on TV?

FOX Sports will air select games on linear television.

