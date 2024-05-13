Atlanta Hawks land No. 1 pick in 2024 NBA Draft Lottery despite 3% odds

The Atlanta Hawks will be selecting first in the 2024 NBA Draft after winning the Draft Lottery conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago on Sunday.

Atlanta had a 3% chance at landing the top pick after finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference this season with 36-46 record. The team made the play-in tournament but failed to make the postseason.

Only four teams have won the lottery with shorter odds than the Hawks, with the Orlando Magic holding the record at 1.52% in 1993.

If the Hawks hold on to the pick, it will be the fourth time in franchise history it will be selecting first since drafting David Thompson out of N.C. State in 1975. The Hawks have never had the first pick since the NBA moved to a Draft Lottery in 1985.

The Washington Wizards, who were tied with the Detroit Pistons for the highest odds to land the top pick at 14%, will have the second pick. Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets landed the third pick, while the San Antonio Spurs will have the fourth selection.

Despite finishing with the worst record in the league, the Pistons will have the fifth selection in the draft.

Unlike last year, where Victor Wembanyama was the clear-cut top overall pick, this year’s edition provides no frontrunner. Two French basketball players in forward Zaccharie Risacher and center Alex Sarr are considered as two of the best prospects.

The 2024 NBA Draft will take place from June 26-27, in the first-ever two-day event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

