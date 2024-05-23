Atlanta Falcons make roster moves

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. - The Atlanta Falcons have signed wide receivers Daylen Baldwin and OJ Hiliare. In a corresponding move, the Falcons have released tight end Tucker Fisk.

Baldwin was originally signed by the Cleveland Browns following the 2022 NFL Draft out of Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 212-pound wide receiver played four seasons of college football at Morgan State (2017-18), Jackson State (2020) and Michigan (2021). In his one season at Michigan, Baldwin appeared in 14 games, making five starts, and hauled in 17 receptions for 256 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Prior to Michigan, he appeared in 28 career games (22 at Morgan State, six at Jackson State), and totaled 57 receptions for 873 yards with nine touchdowns in his career. The Southfield, Mich., native spent time on the Cleveland Browns practice squad in 2022 and the Minnesota Vikings practice squad in 2023.

Hiliare spent three seasons (2019-21) at Alabama A&M prior to transferring to Bowling Green for his final two seasons (2022-23) of his collegiate campaign. The 6-foot, 185-pound wide receiver appeared in 50 career games and caught 205 passes for 2,644 yards and 23 touchdowns. During his time at Bowling Green, the Belle Grade, Fla., native was named a team captain and earned All-MAC honors after recording 103 receptions for 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns in 26 games for the Falcons.