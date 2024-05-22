Atlanta Falcons Ownership Team Adds 4 New Limited Partners Including Dominique Dawes And Will Packer | Photo: Courtesy Photos from Atlanta Falcons

Arthur M. Blank, the owner and chairman of the Atlanta Falcons, revealed on Tuesday that the organization’s ownership group has expanded with the addition of four new limited partners. This development comes after the NFL’s approval at league meetings in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to a news release, Rosalind Brewer, Dominique Dawes, Will Packer and Rashaun Williams are the new limited partners. They work in diverse fields, such as corporate business, athletics, entertainment and finance. Brewer has been an associate director on the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation board since 2016 and will continue in that role.

They join other limited partners — Brian Barker, Ron Canakaris, Warrick Dunn, Doug Hertz, Alan Kestenbaum, Edward Mendel and Derek Smith.

Blank shared how the new limited partners will contribute to the ownership group for the Falcons.

“Roz, Dominique, Will and Rashaun are impressive leaders who have made an impact in a variety of enterprises, while also building histories of success making a difference in the world around them and positively impacting people in ways that align very well with our Core Values,” Blank said in a news release statement. “Each brings unique talent, experience and perspective to our ownership group so I’m excited to have them on board as limited partners and to tapping their vast expertise in finding ways to continue building the Atlanta Falcons and making an even bigger difference in our community.”

Adding new limited partners to any NFL team is a thorough process. It involves an evaluation by the team, the league office and the NFL’s Finance Committee. Only after this vetting are the candidates presented for a total vote by the league’s 32 owners.

Here’s how the new limited partners have impacted their respective fields:

Brewer, chief operating officer of Starbucks, has enhanced operational excellence, customer experience and innovation globally.

Dawes, a three-time Olympic gymnast and gold medalist, owns the Dominique Dawes Gymnastics & Ninja Academies. She has been a national ambassador and co-chaired the President’s Council for Fitness from 2010 to 2016. In 2024, Montgomery County, Maryland, will honor her with a life-size statue in her hometown of Silver Spring.

Packer is a leading Hollywood filmmaker whose movies have grossed over $1 billion, including top comedies Girls Trip and Night School. He runs Will Packer Media, producing content across TV, podcasts and digital platforms.

Williams, a prominent family office investor and venture capitalist, has backed over 170 ventures with over 50 successful exits. He founded Value Investment Group and co-founded Queensbridge Venture Partners, early backers of Robinhood, Coinbase and Lyft.