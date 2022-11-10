Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 10, Thursday, November 10

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers How To Watch

Date: Thursday, November 10

Game Time: 8:15 ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

How To Watch: Prime Video

Record: Atlanta Falcons (4-5), Carolina Panthers (2-7)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Atlanta Falcons vs Carolina Panthers Game Preview

Why Atlanta Falcons Will Win

Run, run, and keep running.

The return of Cordarrelle Patterson helped in last week’s tough loss to the Chargers, rookie Tyler Allgeier is great when it gets his chances, and Caleb Huntley has turned this into a three-headed monster to go along with the mobility of QB Marcus Mariota.

And Carolina will have a hard time stopping all of it.

The team is fighting the good fight as it’s in full-on tear down mode, but the run defense just got ripped apart by Cincinnati’s Joe Mixon. That was coming off the first go-round with the Falcons when the D allowed 167 yards in the overtime win.

This time around the Falcons should be able to keep grinding, they’re not going to get hit for over 300 passing yards that PJ Walker came up with in the first meeting, and …

– Week 10 CFN NFL Expert Picks

Why Carolina Panthers Will Win

The team is fighting the good fight.

Even with all of the problems and all of the turnovers and issues, the offense is having its moments.

D’Onta Foreman ran for 118 yards and three scores in the first meeting to go along with Walker’s big day, and it should all continue a few weeks later.

Baker Mayfield is back in the mix, the running game won’t have any problems, and the offense will hit on more big plays against a defense that allows way too many deep shots.

However …

– Week 10 NFL Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Carolina’s two wins this season came when it stuffed the run. One win came against the miserable Tampa Bay ground game, and the other was early on against Syracuse. Those were the only two times the team allowed fewer than 100 rushing yards.

Story continues

Atlanta has rushed for fewer than 100 yards just once. That’s not happening here.

Carolina is 4-2 when running for 165 yards or more. It got there in the first meeting a few weeks ago, and it’ll do it again.

– CFN Week 11 College Football Expert Picks

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Prediction, Line

Atlanta 23, Carolina 17

Line: Atlanta -2.5, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers Must See Rating: 2

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News