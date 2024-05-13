Atlanta Falcons Assistant GM Kyle Smith and family announce the passing of father A.J. Smith

Atlanta Falcons Assistant General Manager Kyle Smith and his family announced Sunday the passing of his father, longtime NFL executive and former San Diego Chargers general manager A.J. Smith at the age of 75. Smith passed away on Sunday, May 12, surrounded by his loved ones, after a seven-year battle against prostate cancer.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, son, Kyle, daughter, Andrea, son-in-law, Noah, and three grandchildren.

Smith spent 35 years in the NFL moving through the ranks from part-time scout to general manager of the San Diego Chargers. During his time with the Chargers, 2003-12, Smith became the winningest GM in Chargers’ history with 98 wins over 10 seasons.