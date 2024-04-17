The Athletic’s Dane Brugler on where Bills target Brian Thomas Jr. could be drafted

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler sees the Buffalo Bills and LSU receiver Brian Thomas Jr. a match at the upcoming 2024 NFL draft.

In his latest mock projections, he has Thomas going to Buffalo. However, he believes that the Bills will have to trade up to land him.

Brugler joined the Bills’ official team radio program, One Bills Live, and further expanded on where he sees Thomas’ draft stock.

The clip of his breakdown can be found below:

The Athletic's @dpbrugler shared his thoughts on LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. and where he might go in this year's #NFLDraft🔊⬇️#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/T2eNJpWMIr — One Bills Live (@OneBillsLive) April 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire