Athlete of the Week winner: 'Inspired' Garvan Dorival led Royal Palm Beach football

WEST PALM BEACH — When Garvan Dorival found out he was being recognized as The Palm Beach Post's Athlete of the Week, it was the cherry on top of an inspirational football season.

The Wildcats' upset win against Palm Beach Lakes was special for multiple coaches at Royal Palm, who had taught or coached at Lakes. But it was about far more than redemption for Dorival.

For the first time in his high school career, his father, Jean Dorival, was watching him play.

"That game was a little personal because my dad came, and it was a personal game for my coach because he's from that school," Dorival said. "We had to come together and get that win."

If making him proud was the goal, 16 tackles and a fumble recovery ought to do the trick for Dorival, who feasted on the Lakes' offense throughout the contest, playing a large role in the Wildcats' 27-20 win.

Royal Palm Beach's Garvan Dorival poses with his Athlete of the Week shirt on Nov. 10, 2023.

Amid his father's doubts about football as a future and fears of injury, his son stayed on the sidelines in his first three years of high school. But Dorival was finally freed to take the field in his senior year — and the outside linebacker quickly took over the Wildcats' defense.

"Me and my dad, we're close," Dorival said. "It's just that football really wasn't a profession in his eyes. That's why he didn't really want me to play, so that's why at the beginning of my career, I didn't play football. This was the first game he came to, so I had to show him how I can really play. It was a little personal for me."

Rather than take away from Dorival's focus on academics, playing football has actually had the opposite effect, he says.

"It's actually added to it," Dorival said of his time playing this year. "Because I'm the co-president of DECA right now — it helps kids with business management — we go and compete in other fields. I'm currently at a 3.87 GPA."

He wants to pursue business and science in addition to playing football, and if that sounds like a lot, Royal Palm head coach Chuck Kenyon doesn't seem to think it's too much for his defensive star.

"To see the development and maturation process go on in this young man's life from the first day of spring to now is immeasurable, to be honest with you," he said. "As he started to make plays, he really became the leader of the defense. From 0 to 100 in a very short time, and to have the night that he had was very special. He was playing inspired football."

Royal Palm Beach's Garvan Dorival strikes a football pose as he is awarded Athlete of the Week recognition on the Wildcats' football field on Nov. 10, 2023.

When speaking about the person in addition to the player, Kenyon said he "didn't have enough positive words to say."

"Not only is he succeeding on the football field but he's succeeding in the classroom," Kenyon said. "He's excelling in life."

How does his dad feel about Dorival pursuing football down the road? It goes back to watching his son's performance at Lakes.

"After that game, he finally opened his eyes," Dorival said, with a smile that lit up the room.

