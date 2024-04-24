ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kathryn Ray, Loyalsock Twp.

Out in district four, the Loyalsock Lady Lancer softball team remains undefeated, thanks to a strong showing this weekend at the annual Williamsport Millionaires Softball Tournament.

The Loyalsock Lancers won all three of their tournament games, by a combined score of 41 – 6.

The team secured the championship at Elm Park with wins over Upper Dauphin, South Williamsport, and then Williamsport in the final game Saturday afternoon.

A look at the box scores will show a team effort all the way, but leading the charge was senior shortstop Kathryn Ray. The long-time second baseman is still learning her new position in the field, and her hard work is paying off. Her coaches say she is solid in the field, and her hitting is just as strong as ever.

The eighteen-year-old clean up batter for the Lancers drove home eight runs in their final two games of the Saturday tournament. It was quite a day for Kathryn Ray as she went 4-6 with a sacrifice fly and the game-ending hit versus south williamsport to help the Lancers take home the tournament trophy.

Ray plans to study at Bloomsburg University this fall and major in marketing. But not before she and her lancer teammates finish out their schedule this spring. A pathway they hope leads this undefeated, “nine and oh” team to the post season and a shot at a district four title.

