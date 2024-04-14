Astros play the Rangers with series tied 1-1

Texas Rangers (8-7, first in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (5-11, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.45 ERA, 0.80 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (1-0, 1.10 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Astros -123, Rangers +103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros and Texas Rangers play on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Houston is 5-11 overall and 3-6 in home games. The Astros are 3-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Texas has gone 3-2 on the road and 8-7 overall. The Rangers have the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play at .268.

The matchup Sunday is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The season series is tied 3-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker is second on the Astros with eight extra base hits (four doubles and four home runs). Yordan Alvarez is 17-for-37 with three doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with four home runs while slugging .596. Marcus Semien is 13-for-42 with three doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .275 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Rangers: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Astros: Chas McCormick: day-to-day (hamstring), Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Brock Burke: 15-Day IL (hand), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Lorenzen: 15-Day IL (neck), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.