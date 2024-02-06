Astros, All-Star José Altuve agree to reported 5-year, $125 million extension

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 24: Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros looks on smiling after lining out against the Oakland Athletics to end the top of the seventh inning at RingCentral Coliseum on September 24, 2021 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Houston Astros and All-Star José Altuve have agreed to a contract extension reportedly valued at $125 million over five years.

The Astros announced the deal Tuesday in a social media post proclaiming Altuve as an "Astro for life." Multiple reports confirmed the terms.

Jose Altuve will be an Astro for life. pic.twitter.com/ndPHz1lP7E — Houston Astros (@astros) February 6, 2024

Altuve, 33, has spent his entire 13-season MLB career with the Astros. He's become the face of the franchise through two World Series championships, an MVP season and a sign-stealing scandal that tainted the franchise's 2017 World Series title.

In addition to his MVP hardware, Altuve's won three batting titles, six Silver Slugger awards, one Gold Glove an ALCS MVP trophy and made eight All-Star teams. He's twice led the AL in stolen bases and four times in hits.

Altuve was slated to become a free agent following the 2024 season. Now he has a deal to remain in Houston through 2029.