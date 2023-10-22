Aston Villa vs West Ham United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Nicolo Zaniolo was named in Aston Villa’s starting line-up for the visit of West Ham despite assisting Italy’s authorities in their investigation into alleged illegal betting activity.

He was the only change in Unai Emery’s side, replacing defender Diego Carlos, from Villa’s 1-1 draw at Wolves before the international break.

West Ham, who are two points behind their sixth-placed hosts in the Premier League, are unchanged. The Hammers held Newcastle to a 2-2 draw last time out at the London Stadium.

GOAL! Substitute Leon Bailey wraps up impressive win (AVL 4-1 WHU)

GOAL! Ollie Watkins cracks in third for Villa (AV 3-1 WHU)

GOAL! Jarrod Bowen pulls one back for visitors (AVL 2-1 WHU)

GOAL! Luiz doubles Villa’s lead from penalty spot (AVL 2-0 WHU)

GOAL! Douglas Luiz scores for sixth consecutive PL game at Villa Park (AVL 1-0 WHU)

FULL-TIME: ASTON VILLA 4-1 WEST HAM

After receiving some medical attention, Coufal is back on his feet and play has resumed.

Coufal is down receiving treatment for a head injury after a coming-together with Digne.

Kudus' shot from a difficult angle is easily saved by Martinez.

We are into seven minutes of additional time at the end of this game, and Villa are still pressing to add to the scoreline.

Antonio is replaced by Fornals.

Goal Leon Patrick Bailey Butler

No team in the Premier League has had more instances of a player scoring a brace or more this season than Villa with three. Watkins, Cash and Douglas Luiz have all scored two or more goals in a single league match this season.

Substitution Moussa Diaby Youri Marion A. Tielemans

Substitution Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima Daniel William John Ings

This is the second time Watkins has both scored and assisted in a Premier League game this season, the first player to do so more than once this term.

Bowen is nearly the beneficiary of another deflection as his cross takes a nick before arrowing towards the top corner, though the ball goes the wrong side of the bar for West Ham and onto the roof of the net.

Antonio stings the palms of Martinez with a fierce drive as the visitors try to find a way to reduce the deficit again.

Bowen has scored more Premier League goals against Villa than any other side with five. In his career across all competitions, he has only scored more goals against Preston North End and Queens Park Rangers - six goals against each.

Emery makes his first change, replacing Zaniolo with Bailey.

Goal Oliver George Arthur Watkins

West Ham win a couple of corners in quick succession, though Emery's men are able to scramble them away as their 2-1 lead remains intact.

20 minutes to play at Villa Park, and the visitors are ramping up their search for an equaliser.

Substitution Tomáš SouÄek Mohammed Kudus

Bowen sends a header well over the crossbar from Ward-Prowse's corner delivery.

Cash makes a big block to nod Aguerd's acrobatic volley over the crossbar and out for a corner.

There is a brief pause in play for Zaniolo to receive treatment for a head injury, though he is swiftly back to his feet.

Half an hour left at Villa Park, and the hosts appear a little nervy having looked so comfortable prior to Bowen's goal. Can they steady the ship to secure the three points?

Bowen has joined Thierry Henry and Salah as the only players to score in each of their first five away appearances from the start of a season in the Premier League.

Goal Jarrod Bowen

Yellow Card Emerson Palmieri dos Santos

No player in the Premier League this season has scored more penalties than Douglas Luiz's three (level with Mohamed Salah).

PENALTY TO VILLA!!! Paqueta gives the ball away in a terrible area and Konsa races onto it, taking a touch towards the byline. Alvarez tries to nip the ball away from Konsa but ends up taking the former Brentford man out, and the referee takes a moment before pointing to the spot!

Penalty Goal Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo

Douglas Luiz's first-half opener was his 15th Premier League goal, which takes him to number 15 on the list of Brazilians with the most goals in the competition, above Robinho, Elano, Geovanni and David Luiz (all on 14).

The hosts get the ball rolling again for the second half.

His team did show signs of life late in that first half, but Moyes will surely be very unhappy with his side's display so far. He has options on the bench with the likes of Kudus and Benrahma, so how long will he leave it before looking to his substitutes?

17:23

Villa take a deserved 1-0 lead into the break after Douglas Luiz netted for the sixth home Premier League game in a row to put them ahead. They had been threatening, and with half an hour gone, Watkins cut the ball back for Douglas Luiz to thump home. The midfielder had already gone close with a long-range curler, while Watkins spurned a golden opportunity shortly after as he shot wide. West Ham improved before the break, though they have it all to do in the second half if they are to come away with a result.

HALF-TIME: ASTON VILLA 1-0 WEST HAM

There will be two minutes of additional time at the end of this first half.

17:16

Antonio's shot from a tight angle smashes into the side netting. It has been a decent spell for the Hammers, though they remain a goal down.

Ward-Prowse, usually so dangerous from dead-ball situations, sends his free-kick off the wall, much to the home fans' relief.

Alvarez's powerful drive comes off the arm of Konsa, inches away from penalty area. Villa have been very fortunate there, though Ward-Prowse is standing over the resulting free-kick.

17:11

Although they lost their last away league game 3-1 at Liverpool, West Ham have won two of their last three such matches, as many as their previous 18 on the road beforehand (four draws, 12 defeats).

A nicely worked free-kick routine opens up the space for McGinn to shoot from distance, but the Scotland international fires well wide.

Douglas Luiz has scored in each of his last six Premier League matches at Villa Park (six goals). He is the first Villa player to achieve this feat.

Villa are smelling blood here as Watkins blasts a shot into the side netting, before McGinn's deflected shot goes over moments later.

Assist Oliver George Arthur Watkins

Goal Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo

Diaby drags a shot well wide of the target from 25 yards out. A player of his quality will expect to have done better there.

25 minutes gone at Villa Park and while the hosts have been on top, they have not yet found a way through this Hammers defence.

Villa have lost their last three Premier League home games against West Ham, as many as they had in their first 21 against them (nine wins, nine draws).

The Villans are on top at the moment, with West Ham largely penned back deep in their own half. Can the hosts take advantage of this spell of pressure?

West Ham have won their last three league matches at Villa Park, but they have never won four consecutive league matches away at Villa.

WHAT A MISS! Another slick passage of play sees Diaby pick out Watkins, who takes a touch before lashing at goal. It looks like he cannot miss, but he somehow manages to fire past the left post and harmlessly wide. That is a huge let-off for the visitors!

A neat move gives Digne the ball on the left of the box, but his cross is cut out by a well-placed Ward-Prowse.

Bowen's dipping drive is gathered relatively comfortably by Martinez down to his right.

SAVE! Douglas Luiz's curling effort from distance looks to be flying into the top corner, until Areola makes an acrobatic stop to tip it wide at full stretch. That is the closest either team has come so far.

Bowen wriggles into the Villa box, but he gets himself in a bit of a tangle and nudges the ball out of play.

10 minutes on the clock at Villa Park, and neither side has been able to fashion a real clear-cut chance so far.

Douglas Luiz gets down the right before fizzing a cross into the penalty area, though the delivery is too close to Areola and the West Ham goalkeeper intercepts it.

West Ham have named the same starting XI in five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since the 1993-94 season, when they named the same starting XI in six consecutive Premier League games.

It has been a lively start at Villa Park, with both teams looking to get on top of the early exchanges.

Martinez makes a great save to deny Bowen, though a delayed flag goes up for offside and the goal would not have counted anyway.

The visitors kick us off and we are underway!

The two teams make their way onto the pitch at Villa Park ahead of this huge Premier League game.

Moyes names an unchanged starting XI from the side that drew 2-2 with Newcastle last time out as Antonio continues to lead the line, supported by Bowen, who has scored in all four of West Ham's away league games this season.

Unai Emery makes just the one change from his team's last outing, a 1-1 draw away at Wolves before the international break, as Zaniolo comes in for Carlos while Kamara moves to centre-back.

SUBS: Konstantinos Mavropanos, Angelo Ogbonna, Mohammed Kudus, Divin Mubama, Danny Ings, Said Benrahma, Thilo Kehrer, Pablo Fornals, Lukasz Fabianski.

WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Alphonse Areola; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez; Jarrod Bowen, Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta; Michail Antonio.

SUBS: Calum Chambers, Bertrand Traore, Omari Kellyman, Robin Olsen, Leander Dendoncker, Diego Carlos, Youri Tielemans, Clement Lenglet, Leon Bailey.

ASTON VILLA (4-4-2): Emiliano Martinez; Ezri Konsa, Boubacar Kamara, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Matty Cash, Nicolo Zaniolo, Douglas Luiz, John McGinn; Moussa Diaby, Ollie Watkins.

The Hammers are also enjoying a strong start to the season, currently ninth but with the opportunity to go as high as fifth with a victory in this game. They have had the upper hand in this fixture in recent years, unbeaten in 10 Premier League meetings between the sides, and David Moyes will be looking to come out on top against Villa again here.

The hosts have picked up 16 points from their eight Premier League games this season, their highest tally at this stage of the competition since the 2009-10 campaign, and they will leapfrog Newcastle United into fifth if they avoid defeat here. They have been formidable at home of late, winning their last 10 Premier League games at Villa Park.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Aston Villa and West Ham at Villa Park.

Follow all the goals and latest action from the Premier League here with The Independent. Team news and line-ups coming up shortly…