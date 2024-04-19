Aston Villa vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Aston Villa are the lone remaining Premier League club active in this European season, but have plenty to win in the English top-flight starting with a visit from Bournemouth to Villa Park on Sunday.

The Villans outlasted Lille in penalties to reach a Europa Conference League semifinal with Olympiacos, the winner facing either Fiorentina or Club Brugge in Athens on May 29.

WATCH ASTON VILLA vs BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

Villa's upset of Arsenal last weekend reshaped the Champions League qualifying discussion nearly as much as English clubs' struggles in Europe, with their three-point lead over Spurs including a match-in-hand for Tottenham.

Bournemouth's European hopes have stalled after just one point from two matches. The Cherries have made a bad habit of following up terrific form runs with winless skids, but have had a massively successful first season under Andoni Iraola.

A win at Villa Park against a side that went 120 minutes on Thursday would almost certainly make for an inspired run to the finish line.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Sunday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Aston Villa focus, team news

OUT: Matty Cash (thigh), Boubacar Kamara (torn ACL - out for season), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Jacob Ramsey (foot), Douglas Luiz (suspension), Alex Moreno (calf), Nicolo Zaniolo (muscular)

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Marcus Tavernier (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Antoine Semenyo (other), Chris Mepham (illness), Tyler Adams (lower back)