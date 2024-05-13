Is Aston Villa v Liverpool on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture

Aston Villa are in Premier League action against Liverpool (PA Wire)

Aston Villa host Liverpool looking to secure their spot in next season’s Champions League as two of the top four clash.

Unai Emery’s side would secure fourth place with a win over their visitors as they look to ward off Tottenham.

For Liverpool, the Premier League title is now out of reach but the club will no doubt be seeking a strong finish to send off Jurgen Klopp.

They take on Wolves at Anfield on the final day, while Aston Villa conclude their campaign against Crystal Palace.

Here's everything you need to know.

When is Aston Villa vs Liverpool?

Aston Villa vs Liverpool is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Monday 13 May at Villa Park.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via Sky Go.

Team news

Morgan Rogers could miss the rest of the season with injury, joining Emiliano Buendia, Tyrone Mings, Boubacar Kamara and Jacob Ramsey on the sidelines. Youri Tielemans, Nicolo Zaniolo and Alex Moreno are also doubts.

Andy Robertson was absent from Liverpool training on Friday, though should be ok to feature. Diogo Jota, Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara are unavailable due to injury.

Predicted line-ups

Aston Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Torres, Lenglet, Digne; Diaby, Luiz, McGinn, Bailey; Duran, Watkins

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Robertson; Elliott, Endo, Mac Allister; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Odds

Aston Villa win 3/1

Draw 19/5

Liverpool win 10/13

Prediction

Aston Villa 1-1 Liverpool

