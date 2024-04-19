Aston Villa hero Emiliano Martinez suspended for semi-final first leg after penalty shoot-out chaos

Emiliano Martinez saved two penalties to book Aston Villa's place in the Europa Conference League semi-final - Getty Images/Anadolu

Emiliano Martinez will miss Aston Villa’s first European semi-final in over 40 years after Uefa confirmed the goalkeeper is suspended.

Martinez has been ruled out of the first leg at home to Olympiacos following his two bookings in the chaotic tie with Lille on Thursday. That followed a booking in the home leg at Villa Park, which means Martinez has picked up three bookings in the competition this season.

The Argentina international was cautioned for a second time for inciting the home crowd during the penalty shoot-out but avoided a red card due to a little-known rule.

Regulations state that warnings and cautions during the 120 minutes of normal and extra time are not carried forward into kicks from the penalty mark.

Yet Martinez’s two bookings ensure he will be banned for the first leg at Villa Park, in what could prove a blow to the club’s pursuit of silverware.

Robin Olsen, the Sweden international, is in line to start against the Greek giants on May 2 in what will be only his fourth appearance of the season.

Martinez was booed throughout Thursday’s quarter-final by Lille supporters but was the Villa hero after saving penalties from Nabil Bentaleb and Benjamin Andre.

He said: “I get motivated by the fans and through my life when I’ve had stuff thrown on my back I always get up. It gives me fuel to perform.

“I love this football club and playing a European semi-final for them is incredible.

“My career keeps going up and up, and it is 42 years since we’ve been here in European competition. It’s remarkable and we should celebrate these victories.

“We want to go all the way and that’s the message we had after the game. We need to have that mentality to think that when we play the next game we kill off the game at home.

“We need the home supporters to turn up on Sunday against Bournemouth and give us a boost because people are going to be tired.”

