Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool: Key stats

The pick of the facts and figures after the thrilling draw between Aston Villa and Liverpool on Monday.

Emiliano Martinez's own goal after 61 seconds was the earliest scored in a Premier League game since Antolin Alcaraz put the ball in his own net after just 54 seconds for Everton against Southampton in April 2014, while it was the earliest away goal Liverpool have scored in the competition since May 2011.

It was Martinez's third own goal in the Premier League - the most by a goalkeeper in the competition.

Liverpool have conceded two or more goals in four consecutive league games for the first time since April/May 2014. Indeed, only between February and April 1999 have the Reds had a longer such run in the competition.

Ollie Watkins has provided 13 assists in the league this season, more than any other player. Indeed, only Ashley Young (14 in 2007-08) has provided more assists for Villa in a Premier League campaign.