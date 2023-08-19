Asante Samuel thinks Bill Belichick should have kept Tom Brady

Former New England Patriots cornerback Asante Samuel is known for being a harsh critic of Patriots coach Bill Belichick. On Thursday, however, he poked fun at himself on Twitter.

Samuel has been vocal with his opinion that Belichick wouldn’t have had the same level of success without Tom Brady as his quarterback. Most recently, he accused Belichick of setting up third-year quarterback Mac Jones to fail by running the team like Brady is still under center.

However, this time, Samuel suggested that Belichick should have found a way to keep Brady in New England. If that happened, he admitted he wouldn’t have any material to constantly criticize Belichick.

“Belichick created this unnecessary situation… they should be retiring together and I wouldn’t have [expletive] to say Thanks for the content Bill!” Samuel posted on social media.

Samuel is self-aware at the very least, but at the same time, he isn’t afraid to stand behind his words, even if it means drawing the ire of the Patriots faithful.

