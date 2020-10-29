As NFL trade deadline nears, Cowboys look like they’ve written off 2020. Yet they're doubling down on Mike Nolan.

A season of promise and expectations has become a season of difficult decisions for the Dallas Cowboys. And the franchise is moving toward a pivotal one this week. It’s shaking up the defensive depth chart and signaling that the players — and not the coaching — are the problem.

The moves that are taking place now, including the trade of defensive end Everson Griffen and the release of defensive tackle Dontari Poe and cornerback Daryl Worley, reflect the beginnings of a roster retooling that will lean further into the scheme of defensive coordinator Mike Nolan. Here’s the Cowboys’ message to their players: If you’re a B-level or C-level contributor struggling in Nolan’s scheme and you have no long-term upside, the franchise won’t be spending additional snaps or dollars on you. Most especially if your walking papers send a blunt message to everyone left behind.

Something along the lines of, “This is where the program is going. Get on or get out.”

Of course, there’s still no hiding the warts of this move. It isn’t the kind of thing a team usually kicks into motion when it’s trying to scratch out a playoff run. Franchises don’t just up and wave the white flag on a trio of veteran free agent acquisitions that they were solidly optimistic about a few months ago, even if the performance of those players landed on the spectrum of mediocre to bad (which is a generous assessment of that threesome). Even amid the struggles, to cut bait on three players only seven games into a season is suggestive that either a team is already preparing for 2021 or its front office badly miscalculated all three signings when it came to their fit in Nolan’s scheme.

For Dallas, this situation appears to be a solid helping of both.

Cowboys defenders aren’t fitting Mike Nolan’s scheme

Lest anyone forget, while Worley was largely a versatile stopgap to cushion the loss of Byron Jones, the Cowboys signed Poe to a two-year deal with the full intention of having him as a rotational option on the defensive line through next season. The hope for Griffen was that he would have one more flourish late in his prime and potentially justify another short-term deal in 2021. Instead, all three were monumentally underwhelming in Nolan’s complex scheme, relegating the trio into a growing pile of free agency kindling that also includes the injury-waived Gerald McCoy whose three-year deal was seen as a coup by the organization last March.

If you haven’t figured it out by now, this is the carnage of a terrible offseason. The team committed to Nolan, then failed to find several fits for his scheme — if we are to believe those actually exist. Now Dallas is doubling down on Nolan and suggesting that he’s here to stay, while simultaneously left to wonder how much more fractious this retooling could get. If you don’t believe that, consider the questions that lie ahead.

What if linebacker Jaylon Smith’s current play represents his future performance in Nolan’s scheme?

Now repeat the same question for defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford, safety Xavier Woods, and cornerbacks Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis.

It might be easier to ask which current members of the defense can function at a consistently high level in Nolan’s scheme. If the answer is none, then why is Dallas hanging on to any of them? Why not put the entire defense on the trade block and commit to completely starting over next offseason?

That’s the quandary right now for Dallas. It is committing to Nolan by strongly committing to his biggest supporter, head coach Mike McCarthy, and trying to split the difference with the players who are struggling inside the scheme. All in the hopes that maybe some of them can adjust so that this doesn’t devolve into a complete tear-down next offseason. Which it still might.

