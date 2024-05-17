Arteta's Arsenal title dream 'still alive'

Mikel Arteta played for Arsenal from 2011 to 2016 and also coached at Manchester City [Getty Images]

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his "dream is still alive" going into the decisive weekend of the Premier League season.

Defending champions Manchester City are two points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table.

The league's final round takes place on Sunday, with Arsenal at home against Everton and City hosting West Ham.

"I do believe," Arteta told BBC Sport editor Dan Roan.

"We wanted to be in this position. We have earned the right to live a beautiful day in front of our people on Sunday with the hope and big opportunity that we can lift the trophy at the end of the match.

"We have the possibility to live a beautiful day on Sunday where the dream is still alive and it's still possible. It's football; we have to live the moment."

West Ham would have to win or draw against City in order to give Arteta's side a chance of becoming champions.

Arsenal have not won the league title since their 'Invincibles' lifted the trophy in the 2003-04 season.

The Gunners have a superior goal difference to City, which could come into play if Pep Guardiola's side are held to a draw by West Ham.

However, if City beat West Ham then Guardiola's team will take the title for a fourth successive season.

Arteta recognises City have control of the trophy's destiny, but he wants full focus from Arsenal in case a surprise result happens in Manchester.

"We need to do our bit first," Arteta said, "then hope West Ham and David [Moyes] are going to do us a big favour and help us fulfil our dream."

Arteta served as an assistant to Guardiola at City following his retirement from playing in 2016.

At Arsenal he has won the FA Cup and two Community Shields as a manager, having previously won the FA Cup twice as a player with the Gunners.

When asked if winning the Premier League as Arsenal manager would be his best achievement in football, Arteta said: "It probably would be the best. I didn't achieve it as a player when I came here and I had that dream.

"When I left, I knew one day I wanted to come in a different role. In this case it has been as the manager and trying to lead this club to win major trophies. We want to start to do that. This is the opportunity we have on Sunday.

"After everything we have been through for many years, I think it would be the best moment."