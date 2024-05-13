Arteta 'has taken away Arsenal's soft centre'

[PA Media]

Arsenal kept their 18th clean sheet of the season in Sunday's 1-0 win at Manchester United - a tally five higher than any other club in the Premier League this season.

The victory at Old Trafford ensured that the Gunners will have a chance of lifting the title on the final day of the campaign, regardless of Manchester City's result when they play their game in hand against Tottenham on Tuesday.

On BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast, ESPN journalist Mark Ogden said: "They've been doing what title-winning teams do - they've got results without playing as well as you'd expect them to.

"With Arsenal, everyone is blinded by the Invincibles team [of 2003-04] and the Arsene Wenger teams that were brilliant to watch and won by two or three goals away from home, but this is a bit more like the George Graham Arsenal. [On Sunday] there were two banks of four against a Manchester United team that hasn't got a cutting edge, and they were so rigid defensively, but that's what you need in a title-winning team.

"That's what Arteta has done really well - he's taken away that soft centre that Arsenal had for so long and he's made them tough to beat. That is the building block of any title-winning team. We can talk about the goals they score and how exciting some teams are, but if you can't defend, you can't win anything."

