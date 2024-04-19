Arteta on 'motivation' to go top, FA Cup replays and Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Wolves at Molineux.

Here are the main headlines from his news conference:

Jurrien Timber will not be involved against Wolves but is expected to play for Arsenal's under-23 side in the near future, as he continues his comeback from long-term injury. Arteta reported no other injury concerns for Saturday's game.

On the importance of Saturday's game following successive defeats in the Premier League and Champions League: "The context is clear - if we win, we go top of the league. If you need anything else to be motivated, you need anything else to go with your mind clear, you have a problem."

Asked about the psychological growth of his team during his reign, Arteta said: "It's been an intense journey. When you are fighting at such a level, you know you are going to have to go through [disappointing moments]. This industry constantly tests your resilience and your ego. When things go well or when things don't go well, you have to be able to navigate those moments, understand the context and look at the positives."

On the scrapping of replays in the FA Cup, he said: "I understand every point of view, mine is to protect our players. When I look at the amount of minutes and games they've played in the past two seasons with no breaks, and what they're going to have to play over the next two years, it's not healthy. Somewhere, I'm not saying is has to be that, somehow we have to reduce the calendar."

Arteta paid tribute to former chairman Sir Chips Keswick, who has died aged 84. "He was chairman when I was captain, he was very well respected and loved," said the Spaniard.