Arsenal v Everton: Pick of the stats
Arsenal have lost just one of their past 27 Premier League home games against Everton, 1-0 in April 2021. They have beaten them three times on the final day of the season in this spell (4-3 in 2001-02, 3-1 in 2016-17 and 5-1 in 2021-22).
Everton lost the reverse fixture against Arsenal 1-0, but have not been beaten in both Premier League meetings with the Gunners in a campaign since 2017-18.
Arsenal have won their final Premier League game of the season more often than any other side (22, including the last 12 in a row), also having the best win rate in such matches in the competition (71%).
The Gunners have not lost their final game of the season since 2004-05 (1-2 vs Birmingham City), and not at home since 1992-93 (1-3 vs Tottenham).
No side have lost their final game of the Premier League season more often than Everton (14). However, they beat Bournemouth 1-0 last season, and are looking to win their final game in consecutive campaigns for the first time since a run of five between 2007-08 and 2011-12.