Arsenal 'need a bit of depth to keep pushing' - Fabregas

Former midfielder Cesc Fabregas feels Arsenal "need a bit of depth" if they are to keep pushing Manchester City for the Premier League trophy.

Having pushed City close last season, the Gunners took it to the final day this campaign but came up just short to Pep Guardiola's side.

Last summer, the club brought in Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber to increase their squad depth although Timber missed the whole season through injury.

Despite this, they still finished the season without a trophy and Fabregas told the Planet Premier League podcast they still require more arrivals to take pressure off existing players.

"It's funny, because the other day you are watching both games at the same time and when you think about it, you say 'wow, Man City have like two teams that can win the Premier League'.

"Arsenal don't in this regard [have that depth], so for me is a bit of everything. Yes, they do need a bit of depth to keep pushing, pushing, pushing during the season and not rely always on [Bukayo] Saka, on Rice, on [Thomas] Partey if he's injured or not, on [William] Saliba.

"But also in my opinion, and he's done really, really well, but it is not his main position - is Havertz. He has had a fantastic season. If Arsenal can manage to get that top striker that can guarantee you goals through the all of the season, they will be much, much, much closer to getting it."

