Arrests made in shooting death following interview by Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph

Dallas police have arrested two men in connection with the March 18 shooting death of Cameron Ray outside a Metroplex bar, one day after Cowboys second-year cornerback Kelvin Joseph interviewed with authorities in the matter.

Aries Jones, 28, and Tivione English, 21, both of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, face murder charges in the shooting. Baton Rouge is also the hometown of the 22-year-old Joseph, who was a second-round draft pick of the Cowboys in 2021.

Joseph’s attorney maintains that the Cowboys defensive back was unarmed at the time of the shooting and “not looking for violence” outside the OT Tavern in Old East Dallas.

“He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent,” said Barry Sorrels.

Two arrests have been made in the March 18 shooting death of Cameron Ray. This comes one day after Dallas police interviewed Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph, who was in the SUV from which shots were fired. https://t.co/Kj3uTEzq0X — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 16, 2022

Joseph was named a person of interest after he was identified on surveillance video from outside the bar; the video showed two groups getting into a fight. Shortly after, one of the groups was fired upon by a passing SUV in which Joseph was riding. Ray, 20, from Palestine, Texas, was shot and died as a result of his injuries.

In a statement Friday, the Cowboys said they were aware of Joseph’s possible connection to the shooting. Dallas Morning News had reported that the team did not believe Joseph was the gunman, but they were advising their player to speak to authorities about the case.

Joseph did meet with homicide detectives for several hours at his attorney’s office on Friday. He did not speak with reporters afterward.

Joseph does not face charges at this time, though Texas law states that all persons in a vehicle in such a case could potentially face the same charges as the individuals who directly caused the fatality.

Story continues

According to WFAA, bond for one of the jailed men was set at $250,000; the other’s bond had not been set as of Saturday afternoon.

The NFL has said the situation is under review as part of their personal conduct policy.

List

Cowboys News: Latest Joseph updates, including mock to protect from worst-case, Pollard pub

List

Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Impact of Kelvin Joseph news on plans for picking prospects

List