Around the North: Ravens sign former Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney

After spending the past couple of seasons with the Cleveland Browns former number one overall pick Jadeveon Clowney is signing a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the deal is worth a maximum of$6 million for the season.

After a productive first season in Cleveland Clowney saw a massive drop off in his play this past season. He still plays the run pretty well but his juice as a pass rusher is going down. He also had some locker room issues last year that led to the Browns not playing him in the season finale.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire