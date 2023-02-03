Around the Big 12: Recapping the week for Texas and the conference

The Big 12 race intensified this week as crucial conference games took place across the league. The biggest shakeup took place at the top of the conference.

The No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats fell to the No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence on Tuesday. Kansas State, who has led the Big 12 race for much of conference play fell into a second-place tie with Kansas, TCU and Iowa State with a league record of 6-3.

Following a huge home win over No. 11 Baylor on Monday, the Texas Longhorns now sit atop the Big 12 standings at 7-2. After underwhelming in Knoxville for the Big 12-SEC Challenge, Rodney Terry’s team looks to be in position for a conference title run.

Texas’ win wasn’t the only story of the week. The Texas Tech Red Raiders continued their turnaround with an overtime win over No. 13 Iowa State. The win snapped an eight-game conference losing streak for Mark Adams’ squad.

Here’s a look at Big 12 basketball action from this week.

Texas 76, Baylor 71

#10 Texas (-3.5) takes down #11 Baylor 76-71 pic.twitter.com/b5kapxJ83k — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 31, 2023

Texas Tech 80, Iowa State 77 (OT)

Texas Tech came into tonight 0-8 in Big 12 play They just erased a 23-point 2nd half deficit to comeback and beat #12 Iowa State in OT pic.twitter.com/p40mDUnC1q — Barstool Sportsbook (@BSSportsbook) January 31, 2023

Kansas 90, Kansas State 78

KU GETS REVENGE: The No. 8 Jayhawks knock off No. 7 Kansas State 90-78 behind 20 from Jalen Wilson, 18 from Dajuan Harris and a double-double by Kevin McCullar. pic.twitter.com/eo6feaqqOB — Brandon Zenner KWCH (@KWCHBrandon) February 1, 2023

TCU 76, West Virginia 72

TCU picks up a huge win against the Mountaineers of West Virginia, 76-72. Horned Frogs are now 17-5 and 6-3 in Big 12 (4-way tie for 2nd). • Shot 52% from the field

• 48 points in the paint

• 4 players with 15+

• Baugh: 16-6-10 pic.twitter.com/IicIkOJxkZ — ⚡️College Hoops Central⚡️ (@Hoops__Central) February 1, 2023

Oklahoma State 71, Oklahoma 61

The #Sooners fell to Oklahoma State 71-61 Wednesday in Norman.https://t.co/FG5HyTGIez — OU Daily Sports (@OUDailySports) February 2, 2023

