Aroldis Chapman receives two game suspension for actions vs. Mets

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Pirates relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman received a two-game suspension for his actions during Monday’s game against the Mets, when home plate umpire Edwin Moscoso ejected him for an undisclosed comment during the bottom of the eighth inning.

The moment in question took place after Chapman allowed a go-ahead double to Mets’ center fielder Harrison Bader, a play that ended up the difference maker in the 6-3 loss. Chapman didn’t look particularly incensed during the interaction but whatever he said was enough for Moscoso to give him the boot. The veteran flamethrower also showed his displeasure following a borderline call earlier in the inning that didn’t go his way, although he managed to work a strikeout during the at-bat regardless.

Major League Baseball announced their ruling on Thursday afternoon, citing Chapman’s “inappropriate actions” in the decision process. Chapman’s suspension, should he choose not to appeal it, will go into effect beginning with Friday’s game against the Boston Red Sox. They also levied a fine against Chapman, although they did not disclose the amount.

