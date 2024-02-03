Armando Bacot reveals what his favorite win over Duke is

Despite a career year from big man Armando Bacot, 2023 wasn’t a great season for the UNC men’s basketball program.

The Tar Heels were tabbed the Preseason Number One team, but made the wrong kind of history by missing the NCAA Tournament. To make matters worse, archrival Duke gained bragging rights in the twice-a-season series with a sweep.

2022 was much better for North Carolina, which made an unexpected run to the NCAA Championship Game against Kansas. For their own bragging rights in the rivalry, the Tar Heels beat Duke in two-of-three matchups – once in Coach K’s final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, then a second time in the storied Final Four clash.

On College GameDay this morning, UNC star big man Armando Bacot was asked about which of those two victories meant more.

Armando Bacot (asked on College Gameday) says UNC's win at Cameron in Coach K's last home game was more satisfying than the Final Four win. "Seeing guys like Jay Williams, JJ Redick, all those come back … They thought they would have a good night out in Durham that day." — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) February 3, 2024

Later today will be Armando Bacot’s final time playing Duke in the Dean Dome, as the Tar Heels and Blue Devils are set to tip-off at 6:30 p.m. ET. This game has major implications atop the ACC – UNC gains a 2.5 lead on Duke with a win, while the Blue Devils would move a half-game out of first with their own victory.

It’ll be tough to replicate the satisfaction from those two 2022 victories over Duke, but a Tar Heel win later today would certainly be sweet for Bacot and Co.

