Armando Bacot ranked one of nation’s top centers by Andy Katz

Even though the UNC men’s basketball team’s 2022-2023 campaign ended in historic disappointment, Armando Bacot still played like one of the nation’s best centers.

Bacot continually caused problems in the paint for opposing teams, averaging a double-double with 15.9 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. His greatest highlight last year, however, was becoming the Tar Heels’ all-time leader in rebounds (1,335) and double-doubles (69).

Having already showcased he’s one of college basketball’s top big men, there was a possibility he opted to go pro.

After the sour taste of UNC going from Preseason Number One to missing the NCAA Tournament, however, Bacot and leading perimeter R.J. Davis decided to come back.

Bacot is, once again, one of the sports’ top centers. He was ranked fourth on college basketball correspondent Andy Katz’ list of Top 10 centers.

There’s a couple of other familiar faces college basketball fans might receognize on this list – Purdue’s Zach Edey, the reigning Player of the Year, Michigan transfer Hunter Dickinson and Creighton big man Ryan Kalkbrenner.

Bacot has the luxury of playing with a familiar face in Davis, experienced transfers in Harrison Ingram and Jae’Lyn Withers, plus one of the most heralded point guard recruits in school history – Elliot Cadeau. Despite all this talent around him, Bacot should continue to produce and remind the Tar Heels how lucky they are he stuck around.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire