Arkansas vs. Ole Miss baseball video highlights, score Thursday in College World Series

The Ole Miss and Arkansas Razorbacks baseball teams meet in an elimination game for both programs at the 2022 College World Series on Thursday, June 23.

Ole Miss defeated Arkansas 2-0.

The Arkansas Razorbacks ended the season 46-21 overall. Ole Miss improved to 40-23 overall.

Ole Miss advances to face the Oklahoma Sooners in the College World Series Finals at 6 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Check out the top plays from the game.

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris RBI single

Ole Miss' Calvin Harris hit a single to right field in the top of the seventh inning that drove in Tim Elko. The run Elko scored put Ole Miss up 2-0 vs. Arkansas.

Ole Miss' Kevin Graham RBI double

Ole Miss cleanup hitter Kevin Graham hit a double down the right-field line in the top of the fourth inning, and it drove in Justin Bench. The Bench run put Ole Miss up 1-0 vs. the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Arkansas turns 3-6-3 double play

The Arkansas Razorbacks turned a double play to end the top of the third inning. Ole Miss' TJ McCants hit a ground ball to Arkansas first baseman Peyton Stovall, and Stovall threw to shortstop Jalen Battles at second base for the first putout. Battles threw back to Stovall at first base for the second out.

Arkansas' Robert Moore diving stop

Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore made a diving stop at second base to throw out Ole Miss' Kemp Alderman in the top of the second inning.

Ole Miss baseball hotel sendoff

Fans give the Ole Miss baseball team a sendoff from its hotel. The video follows right-handed pitcher Josh Mallitz.

Mike Bianco is the Ole Miss baseball head coach. Dave Van Horn is the Arkansas Razorbacks baseball head coach.

