Arkansas vs. Kansas in Liberty Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch and more

The matchup of these Big 12 and SEC teams pits two 6-6 teams looking to get over .500 to end the season. It features quarterbacks KJ Jefferson and Jalon Daniels and coaches Lance Leipold, in his second year with Kansas, and Sam Pittman, in his third season with Arkansas. Here's what to know about the matchup.

What teams play in the Liberty Bowl?

Arkansas vs. Kansas.

When and where is the Liberty Bowl?

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 5:30 p.m. ET at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

What channel is the Liberty Bowl on?

ESPN is airing the game.

While Kansas has a dual-threat quarterback in Jalon Daniels, a Jayhawks defense that has allowed 193.7 rushing yards per game isn’t ready to contain Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson, running back Raheim Sanders (1,426 yards, 10 TDs) and the ground attack. Prediction: Arkansas, 31-17.

Arkansas vs. Kansas expert picks

Scooby Axson: Arkansas

Jace Evans: Arkansas

Paul Myerberg: Arkansas

Erick Smith: Arkansas

Eddie Timanus: Arkansas

Dan Wolken: Arkansas

What are the odds and spread for the Liberty Bowl?

Is Lance Leipold leaving Kansas?

No. When Kansas head coach Lance Leipold was hired in April 2021, he said the program’s best days were ahead of it. In late November, he signed an extension to remain at Kansas through 2029.

When was the last time KU was in a bowl game?

In Leipold’s second season at the helm, the Jayhawks are headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2008.

Is KJ Jefferson coming back to Arkansas?

Yes. The quarterback announced on Instagram in early December that he is returning to the Razorbacks for the 2023 season. Jefferson completed 68.3% of his passes this season for 2,361 yards, 22 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for an additional 510 yards and seven scores.

Is Jalon Daniels playing?

The Kansas quarterback has been dealing with a shoulder injury, but expects to play against Arkansas. On the season, Daniels has 1,470 passing yards, 404 rushing yards and 19 total TDs.

What year is Jalon Daniels?

Daniels is a junior.

What happened to Matt Landers?

The Arkansas receiver transferred in from Georgia this offseason. Landers racked up 780 yards and seven TDs on 44 receptions this season.

How many sacks does Drew Sanders have?

Sanders has 9.5 sacks on the season. He is every opposing offensive line’s worst nightmare. The 6-foot-5, 232-pound linebacker finished with 103 tackles, which was tied for third most in the SEC. He also had 13.5 tackles for loss.

Is Drew Sanders a junior?

Yes.

Where is Razorback Drew Sanders from?

He is from Denton, Texas, and went to Ryan High School.

Why did Drew Sanders leave Alabama?

Sanders played outside linebacker at Alabama and told the Fort Smith Times Record that he wanted to play more inside. "I wanted to make that transition from playing with my hand in the ground to standing up a little bit," Sanders said in spring practice. "I thought I could fit in the scheme (Arkansas was) running, so they were first on my list."

How has Kansas' season gone?

It’s very much been a tale of two seasons for Kansas. The Jayhawks won their first five games, getting off to their best start since 2009. Since then, they’ve dropped six of seven, losing by at least two scores in five of those games. However, they’ll have a chance to end the season on a high note against the Razorbacks, who also experienced a late-season skid.

How did Arkansas' regular season end?

Arkansas dropped three of its final four games.

Who are other players to watch?

One from each side.

RB Devin Neal, Kansas

To keep up with Arkansas’ running game, the Jayhawks must look to Neal. The sophomore back has shown flashes of greatness – like his 224-yard performance against Oklahoma State on Nov. 5 – but he was held under 60 yards in six games this season.

DE Lonnie Phelps, Kansas

Phelps finished with a team-high seven sacks on the season and is going to be instrumental in keeping QB KJ Jefferson in the pocket. If the Jayhawks can apply pressure without letting Jefferson scramble, it gives them the upper hand.

College football bowl game expert picks

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Arkansas vs. Kansas Liberty Bowl: Time, TV, prediction, picks, odds