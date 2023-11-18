Arkansas vs. FIU live score, updates, highlights from Week 12 college football game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The Arkansas football team needs a bounce back performance in the worst way imaginable.

The Razorbacks (3-7) will host FIU (4-6,) Saturday night after suffering their worst loss of the season. Despite possessing some positive momentum coming off a win over Florida, Arkansas laid an egg last week in a 48-10 loss to Auburn. This is the penultimate game of the season as the Razorbacks have already lost their hopes of playing in a bowl game.

Arkansas is 1-0 all time against FIU, beating the Panthers 58-10 back in 2007. Darren McFadden scored four touchdowns that day, and the FIU quarterback was Wayne Younger, who coached Raheim 'Rocket' Sanders at Rockledge High School in Florida.

KJ Jefferson has completed 173-of-266 passes (65%) for 1,918 yards and 16 touchdowns while also rushing for 342 yards and two touchdowns through 10 games this season. Jefferson ranks first on Arkansas’ career touchdown responsibility list with 85. He is just one passing touchdown away from owning the outright school record.

What time and channel is the Arkansas football vs. FIU game on?

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

Channel: ESPNU

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark.

Betting line: Arkansas by 29.5; Over/Under of 51.5

