Arkansas State vs Louisiana prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 8, Saturday, October 22

Arkansas State vs Louisiana How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 22

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: Cajun Field, Lafayette, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Arkansas State (2-5), Louisiana (3-3)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Midseason Roundup

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Top 10 Hot Seat Coach Rankings | Heisman Race

Midseason Freshman All-America Team

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Game Preview

Why Arkansas State Will Win

The Red Wolves might be struggling, but they’re getting the passing game going well enough to stay in most games.

Winning the tight battles is what it’s about, but they lost by one to Southern Miss and in a good 29-26 fight against Old Dominion.

Turnovers aren’t a problem with just four on the year and one pick, the offense knows how to control the clock, and the defense might catch a little bit of a break against a Louisiana offense that’s struggling to do much of anything to crank up the yards.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 7

Why Louisiana Will Win

The Ragin’ Cajun pass rush is about to eat.

They might be having problems overall, but the defense was fantastic in the potential season-saving 23-13 win over Marshall. The offense didn’t turn the ball over – the team is 3-0 with no giveaways, 0-3 with turnovers – and the D was a rock keeping the big pass plays to a bare minimum.

But in this it’ll be about getting into the backfield against an offensive front allowing the most tackles for loss per game in the country.

The D has to pick up the O that’s having a hard time consistently putting up points. but …

– Game Previews, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Can Arkansas State get its ground game going?

The passing attack has been steadily good, but the rushing attack has been stuffed for most of the year. Louisiana struggles against the better running teams, but that’s not going to be a problem.

Story continues

As long as there aren’t a slew of giveaways the home team should be fine. Arkansas State has generated just six turnovers all year.

– College Football Expert Picks, Week 8

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Prediction, Line

Louisiana 24, Arkansas State 20

Line: Louisiana -7, o/u: 51.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Arkansas State vs Louisiana Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News