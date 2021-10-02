Arkansas Razorbacks at Georgia Bulldogs: Live stream, time, date, odds, how to watch

A busy college football Saturday kicks off with second-ranked Georgia hosting No. 11 Arkansas in a key Southeastern Conference clash.

The Bulldogs were expected to be in this lofty position at the start of the season, starting out in the top five and seizing the No. 2 spot after smothering Clemson in Week 1. The Razorbacks, on the other hand, have been one of the season’s early pleasant surprise teams under second-year coach Sam Pittman. Arkansas followed an earlier victory against Texas with last week’s takedown of then-No. 5 Texas A&M in its conference opener. This showdown promises to be a hard-hitting affair featuring two of the nation’s most accomplished defenses.

The Georgia Bulldogs host the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

Here’s what you need to know to take in the action:

What time does Arkansas at Georgia start?

The game kicks off at noon ET Saturday between the iconic hedges at Georgia’s Sanford Stadium.

What TV channel is Arkansas at Georgia on?

The game will be televised nationally on ESPN.

How can I watch Arkansas at Georgia online via live stream?

The game can be streamed using the ESPN app and FuboTV.

What are the odds for Arkansas at Georgia?

Georgia is 16.5-point favorites with the over/under at 48.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

