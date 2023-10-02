Arkansas to face Alabama at 11 a.m. on October 14

Arkansas will play another early game, the second of the year after Saturday’s Southwest Classic kicked off at the same time.

It was announced on Monday that the Razorbacks and the Tide will square off at ESPN at 11 a.m.

This is the earliest Arkansas has ever played Alabama in Tuscaloosa. There were some 11:30 a.m. games during the Jefferson Pilot days, but never this early.

Arkansas hasn’t won in Bryant-Denny Stadium since a double overtime victory in 2003, 34-31 when Chris Balseiro made a field goal after Brodie Croyle was picked off by Jimarr Gallon.

The Razorbacks haven’t defeated Alabama period since 2006, also an overtime victory, and their last win over a Nick Saban-coached team was in 2002 which became known as the ‘Miracle on Markham,’ a come-from-behind 21-20 win over LSU.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire