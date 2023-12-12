Arkansas defensive tackle Tank Booker to portal after just one year with Hogs

Tank Booker is leaving Fayetteville.

The Arkansas defensive tackle announced his entry into the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon with a message on Twitter/X.

“Sometimes, your plan and God’s plan for you do not coincide,” Booker wrote. “With that, I am entering my name into the transfer portal for my graduate year.”

Booker played one season with Arkansas after four years at Maryland. With the Razorbacks in 2023, Booker struggled to crack the top-four rotation at defensive tackle.

The 351-pounder has one season of college football remaining after a fair season with the Hogs. He finished the year with 19 tackles, including two for-loss. That total was eight and three fewer than he had with the Terrapins in 2022.

Arkansas’ defensive line was good in Booker’s one season. Landon Jackson, who announced his return last week, was an All-SEC defensive end and Cam Ball, the team’s top defensive tackle, also announced he would return in 2023.

Thankful for the opportunity to represent this State. Razorbacks will always have a special spot in my heart! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/6xWzPF2nA9 — Tank Booker (@arbj14_) December 12, 2023

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire