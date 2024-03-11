Arkansas basketball SEC Tournament prediction: How far will the Razorbacks go?

Arkansas basketball will arrive in Nashville for the SEC Tournament facing the stiffest of possible challenges.

The Razorbacks (15-16) are the No. 12 seed and must win five games in five days to have any hope of reaching this year's NCAA Tournament. Without a conference tournament championship, Arkansas will miss the national dance for the first time in the Eric Musselman era.

The Hogs will open proceedings against No. 13 Vanderbilt on Wednesday evening. The Razorbacks fell to the Commodores 85-82 in Fayetteville during the teams' only meeting of the regular season.

Arkansas is coming off a road loss to Alabama, while the Commodores pulled off an upset of Florida Son haturday.

Below is our forecast for the Razorbacks' weekend in Nashville.

Arkansas basketball SEC Tournament prediction

Arkansas 83, Vanderbilt 77: The Razorbacks missed too many wide-open shots in the regular-season matchup, but they will make enough jumpers to get their revenge over the Commodores.

Arkansas 77, South Carolina 73: After hanging around with conference elites Kentucky and Alabama in back-to-back weeks, the Hogs will finally get a signature SEC victory this season with an upset of the Gamecocks.

Auburn 85, Arkansas 77: The run ends against the Tigers. Arkansas doesn't have an answer for Johni Broome, and an Auburn team filled with depth that's coming off a double-bye ends the Hogs' season.

