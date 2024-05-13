Arkansas baseball on the rise in new D1Baseball Top 25 rankings

The Arkansas Razorbacks are back on the move in one of the major college baseball Top 25 rankings following their impressive, hard-earned series victory over Mississippi State.

The Diamond Hogs (42-10 overall) moved up two spots to No. 3 in this week’s D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, released Monday, May 13.

Arkansas rallied from a 6-0 deficit to defeat the Bulldogs, 9-6, to win the series Sunday at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks had previously fallen to No. 5 after dropping two of three at Kentucky the previous week.

The SEC made up four of the top five teams in D1Baseball’s new rankings. Kentucky (37-11) jumped Arkansas to move up two spots to No. 2 in the rankings after the Wildcats won another series at Florida over the weekend.

Tennessee (42-10) stayed at No. 1 for the second consecutive week after winning two of three at Vanderbilt.

In other rankings, Arkansas stayed at No. 3 in Baseball America’s Top 25 Monday. Per Baseball America’s Teddy Cahill and Peter Flaherty:

“The Razorbacks got back on track this weekend with a key series win against Mississippi State in which they notched a pair of come-from-behind victories. On Friday, they scored three runs in the eighth inning—headlined by Hudson White’s game-winning, two-run single—before scoring nine unanswered runs on Sunday to take the series. White paced the offense this weekend with six RBIs, while in the series finale Peyton Holt hit the game-winning, two-run home run and Will McEntire (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 1 K) and Gabe Gaeckle (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) combined to throw four scoreless innings. Arkansas is still alive in the SEC title race, but has its work cut out for it this weekend at Texas A&M.”

Texas A&M, which spent three weeks at No. 1 in every major Top 25 poll before last week, fell two spots to No. 5 in both Baseball America and D1Baseball’s rankings. The Aggies dropped two of three at Ole Miss over the weekend.

Arkansas will close out the regular season against Texas A&M in College Station beginning Thursday night. First pitch Thursday is scheduled for 7 p.m. CDT. The game can be seen on ESPN2.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire