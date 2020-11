Arizona travels to Seattle on Saturday, Nov. 21 for a matchup with the Washington Huskies at 5:00 p.m. PT/ 6:00 p.m. MT on FOX. Huskies have scored at least 35 points in each of their last three matchups versus Arizona, including last season's 51-27 win in Tucson. The Wildcats are riding an eight-game losing streak dating back to 2019 ahead of Saturday's matchup.