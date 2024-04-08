Arizona State receivers coach Ra'Shaad Samples takes job with Oregon

The move of one coach usually causes a chain reaction and that is the case with Arizona State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Ra'Shaad Samples heading to Oregon, where he will assume the role of running backs coach and assistant head coach under Dan Lanning.

Samples, 29, fills a void that occurred after Carlos Locklyn left for Ohio State last week.

Samples had signed a one-year contract extension that was to have taken him through the 2025 season at ASU.

Arizona State Sun Devils WR coach/passing game coordinator Ra'Shaad Samples instructs his players during spring football practice at the Kajikawa practice fields in Tempe on March 16, 2023.

The loss of Samples is a blow for the ASU staff, not just because of the timing, with the Sun Devils two weeks into spring football, but because he is known as a dynamic recruiter.

ASU has developed a pipeline to Texas, getting some significant recruits out of that state since Kenny Dillingham was named head coach. Samples and defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington have been instrumental figures in ASU's success there.

Samples came to ASU after coaching for the Los Angeles Rams, where he worked as running backs coach. At 27, he was the youngest position coach in the NFL.

Before Samples' short tenure with the Rams, he worked at SMU where he was an offensive graduate assistant in 2019, running backs coach and recruiting coordinator in 2020 and assistant head coach in 2021. He is a native of Dallas who played at Oklahoma State, and later Houston.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU wide receivers coach Ra'Shaad Samples heading to Oregon