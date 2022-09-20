Arizona State football coach odds: Mike Norvell favored to replace Herm Edwards at ASU

Who is the favorite to become the next coach of the Arizona State football team?

Some recent odds released after ASU fired Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' coach have a former ASU assistant as the favorite to take over in Tempe.

The odds, released by BetArizona.com, put former ASU assistant and current Florida State head coach Mike Norvell at +250 to be the candidate to replace Edwards.

The odds are hypothetical and are not available for wagering, but they do provide an idea of some possible options as the next Arizona State head football coach.

Coastal Carolina head coach Jamey Chadwell is second in the odds, at +300, followed by BYU head coach Kalani Sitake (+400).

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold is fourth (+525) with Tulane head coach Willie Fritz rounding out the Top 5 in the odds (+1150).

Urban Meyer is the 10th and final potential candidate included in the odds to become ASU's next coach, but BetArizona.com doesn't like his odds. It puts him at +9900.

Would Norvell really leave 3-0 Florida State for ASU?

BetArizona.com's Christopher Boan wrote: "Norvell has deep ties to Arizona State, having served as former coach Todd Graham’s offensive coordinator, QB coach, and assistant head coach between 2012 and 2015. He’s familiar with all the areas the Sun Devils will have to hammer to get their recruiting back on schedule, having grown up in the Dallas area, before serving as an assistant at Tulsa and in Tempe, to go with a brief stint at Pittsburgh in 2011. Norvell is slated to receive $3.75 million in 2022, which is less than Edwards made at ASU ($3.8 million), which means the program should be able to afford him. One also has to wonder how much longer Norvell wants to tread in the shadow of FSU giant Bobby Bowden and former coach Jimbo Fisher, who set lofty expectations at a place where expectations are loftier than reality. Only Norvell can say whether he’s ready for a change of scenery, though it may be hard to resist the call of a former home, especially in a league that’s wide open (and about to be even more so with USC leaving)."

BetArizona.com isn't the only site to connect Norvell to ASU.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd linked Norvell to the Sun Devils, but isn't high on that happening, writing: "A month ago, Norvell was the No. 1 runaway candidate to replace Edwards. Then the season started, Arizona State headed south and Norvell is 3-0 in the middle of what looks like a turnaround at Florida State. ASU was going to be his fallback as a former Sun Devils offensive coordinator. Now, he seems way out of reach."

Chadwell, Sitake, Leipold and Urban Meyer have all been included in lists of potential candidates to replace Herm Edwards as Arizona State's next football coach.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: ASU football coach odds: Mike Norvell favored to replace Herm Edwards