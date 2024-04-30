Advertisement
Breaking News:

Dansby Swanson breaks up Luis Severino's no-hitter in 8th

Arizona State football CB transfer to announce between Michigan State and Alabama

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Arizona State cornerback transfer Edward Woods has set a date and is prepared to announce what is next for his college career. After visiting both Alabama and Michigan State over the last few days, Woods will be deciding between the two schools on Tuesday.

As of now, Michigan State’s coaching staff feels confident, that they have done all they could to land Woods’ commitment. It looks to be a true 50/50 heading into Tuesday.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire