Arizona State football CB transfer to announce between Michigan State and Alabama

Arizona State cornerback transfer Edward Woods has set a date and is prepared to announce what is next for his college career. After visiting both Alabama and Michigan State over the last few days, Woods will be deciding between the two schools on Tuesday.

Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods tells @On3sports he plans to announce his commitment on Tuesday. A two-year starter with the Sun Devils, he broke down his visits to Alabama and Michigan State. Read: https://t.co/NtLA8TAR3F pic.twitter.com/X9AwgbOadY — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) April 29, 2024

As of now, Michigan State’s coaching staff feels confident, that they have done all they could to land Woods’ commitment. It looks to be a true 50/50 heading into Tuesday.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire