Arizona State basketball adds USC transfer Brandon Gardner

USC transfer portal forward Brandon Gardner has committed to Bobby Hurley and the Arizona State basketball program. Gardner, a 6-foot-8 forward, entered the transfer portal back on April 23, after medically redshirting his freshman year at USC and seeing action in one game.

Coming out of Christ The King Regional High School in the Class of 2023, the Georgia native was listed as a four-star prospect by the 247Sports index and was the nation’s 93rd-ranked player. He also checked in as the 38th-ranked player at his position and the fifth-ranked player in the state of New York.

Gardner held offers from Arizona, Kansas, Oklahoma State, Illinois, Alabama, Miami, St John’s and Georgetown, among others.

It will be fascinating to see how Bobby Hurley uses Gardner at Arizona State, a program which — to remind everyone — will play in the Big 12 next season. It is notable that multiple USC players from the past season have transferred to schools which competed in the Pac-12 last year and will be in new conferences this year.

NEWS: USC transfer Brandon Gardner has committed to Arizona State and Bobby Hurley, multiple sources confirm to @LeagueRDY. Gardner medically redshirted during his freshman season, but was a 4⭐️ recruit in the 2023 class. He chose the Sun Devils over interest from Arizona,… pic.twitter.com/4k1GS3Ln5T — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) May 10, 2024

