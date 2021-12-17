Arizona at Detroit prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 19

Arizona at Detroit How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 19

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Arizona (10-3), Detroit (1-11-1)

Arizona at Detroit Game Preview

Why Arizona Will Win

After the painful loss to the Rams, the Cardinals will be well-motivated – and they’ll be on the road.

It’s one of the strangest quirks of the 2021 season. Arizona is a rock on the road, but it’s struggling at home with losses in its last three games in Glendale.

Detroit is struggling everywhere. It might have come up with a win over Minnesota a few weeks ago, but all the fun went away quickly in a blowout loss at Denver.

The Lion defense continues to give up way too many big plays through the air, the offense isn’t scoring enough – fewer than 20 in 11 of its last 12 games – and on the road, the Cardinals just don’t turn the ball over. They’re not going to provide any help.

Why Detroit Will Win

This is a banged up Cardinal team.

Kyler Murray was just fine against the Rams, but he’s still less than 100%. DeAndre Hopkins is out with a knee injury, James Conner is hurting with an ankle problem, and it doesn’t help that the team is traveling on a short week.

It’s possible to run on the Cardinal defensive front. It doesn’t get ripped up, but it allows a few too many good runs. Detroit isn’t too bad on the ground lately with 100 yards or more in four of the last five games.

What’s Going To Happen

Even with all of the aches and pains, the Cardinal offense will get moving.

Murray will get plenty of time to work and he’ll spread it around, but the team won’t get comfortable until the second half.

Detroit will hang around in this longer than Arizona might like. Jared Goff and the midrange passing game will move the chains just enough to give the fans hope for a scone straight home game, and then two straight Cardinal scoring drives will end the fun.

Arizona at Detroit Prediction, Line

Arizona 31, Detroit 16

Line: Arizona -12.5, o/u: 47.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

